Ranked: Blackburn Rovers’ top 5 best away kits from the last 20 years

The past 20 years have certainly been eventful for Blackburn Rovers.

Over that period, the Ewood Park club have played in each of the top three tiers of English football at one point or another.

Beyond that, they have also enjoyed a vast array of cup runs that have seen them go deep into competitions both at home and abroad.

As is the case for any club over such a long period, they have of course, also worn a variety of different kits, both for games at home, and away.

Here, is the latter we are focusing on, by selecting our five favourite Blackburn Rovers away kits from the past 20 years. Will you agree with what we’ve gone for?

5. 2019-20

First up is this navy blue effort from the 2019-20 season, when Rovers claimed an 11th place finish in the Championship table.

The blue shade made it a more appealing colour than the other, grey alternative that was used during that particular season, while the checked pattern down the right hand side of the front of the shirt, also added something extra to the design, which was produced by Umbro.

4. 2009-10

Next up is another production from Umbro, this time going back to the 2009/10 season, when Rovers claimed a tenth place finish in the Premier League, and made it all the way to the semi finals of the League Cup.

The predominant white colour of this kit makes it something of a unique to this era, but it does give it a fresh look, backed up by the red and blue trim around the arms.

Can you get at least 80% on this Blackburn Rovers quiz?

1 of 22 In what year were Blackburn formed? 1875 1879 1883 1887

3. 2008-09

Continuing the theme of Umbro produced kits, this latest efforts come from the 2008-09 campaign, that saw Rovers eventually secure a 15th place finish in the top-flight, while also making it to the Quarter Finals of the League Cup.

Another effort that includes that navy blue shade that suits the club rather nicely, the blue and white stripe down the middle is an obvious nod to the heritage of the clubs home shirts, that earns it extra points here.

2. 2021-22

Next up is the away shirt that Rovers wore last year, with particular focus on the early stage of the season, before the enforced sponsor change that did take something away from it with the block logo that had to be introduced.

Before that though, the red and black halves – again something of a nod to tradition for Rovers – contrasted nicely, while the acknowledgement of the club’s Lancashire roots with the rose included in the bottom left of the kit’s front, was another excellent touch by manufacturers Macron.

1. 2017-18

Completing this list is yet another beautiful contrast of the red and black shades, this time in a striped style produced by Umbro, for the 2017-18 campaign.

A design produced with a nod to Rovers’ away shirts from past promotion winning campaigns from what was at the time Divison One in the 1990s, this one ultimately claims top spot here because it too did the trick, as the shirt they wore when sealing promotion from League One back to the Championship at the first time of asking.