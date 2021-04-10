Ranked: Blackburn Rovers’ top 10 best ever strikers since the year 2000 – Agreed?

It is hard to argue that it has been a disappointing season for Blackburn Rovers.

Having started the campaign with hopes of at least a play-off place, and put themselves in a decent position to back that up by the end of January, a poor run of form since then has ended any hopes of the Ewood Park club breaking into the Championship’s top six in emphatic style.

Despite that, there have still been some bright moments for Rovers this season, many of which have come courtesy of Adam Armstrong.

The former Newcastle man has enjoyed a hugely impressive campaign for Tony Mowbray’s side, and in spite of their recent struggles, has already passed the 20-goal mark for the season in all competitions.

But just how does Armstrong compare to some of the others to have led the line for Blackburn in recent seasons.

Here, in order to get a better idea of that, we’ve taken a look at who we think are the ten best strikers to have played for Blackburn, since the turn of the century.