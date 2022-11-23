Ranked: Birmingham City’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Birmingham City supporters are watching England at the World Cup with real pride after Jude Bellingham’s impact in Monday’s win over Iran.

Bellingham progressed through the ranks at St Andrew’s before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

His trajectory since then has seen him evolve into one of European Football’s most exciting players and he’s threatening to deliver on the world stage for England in Qatar, opening the scoring in Monday lunchtime’s 6-2 romp against Iran.

Back in Birmingham, Jude’s younger brother, Jobe, is starting to come through in the Championship. His market value, as per transfermarkt, currently sits at €3m (£2.59m) – a figure that you’d expect to rise in the years to come.

As things stand he’s nestled into the most valuable players in Birmingham’s squad, ranked alongside three others:

3=. Dion Sanderson

Sanderson shares a market value of €3m with Bellingham, according to transfermarkt.

The defender is currently on loan with Blues from Wolves, having had previous spells with the likes of Cardiff City, Sunderland and QPR elsewhere in the EFL over his short career.

The 22-year-old is one of four loanees on this list.

3=. Auston Trusty

Trusty is on loan with Birmingham from Arsenal, with the 24-year-old getting a first taste of English football in the Championship.

The defender has been a regular for Blues, too, starting 21 games in the Championship.

He’s scored three times, including a brace against Bristol City and an outrageous finish against QPR.

Transfermarkt value him at €3m.

3=. Krystian Bielik

Bielik is the third player valued at €3m by transfermarkt.

He’s also another loanee, albeit a very different one in that he’s stepping up out of League One to play for Birmingham and remains on the books with Derby County.

Were it not for injuries, this valuation could be a lot higher.

2. Juninho Bacuna

Sitting second in this particular list is Juninho Bacuna, who joined Birmingham from Rangers at the start of 2022.

The 25-year-old’s valuation, according to transfermarkt, sits at €4.5m (£3.88m) right now, despite him only registering nine goal involvements for Blues since his arrival.

Previously he’s played for Huddersfield Town at Championship level.

1. Hannibal Mejbri

Unsurprisingly it’s Manchester United loanee, Hannibal Mejbri, that tops this particular list.

The 19-year-old is valued at €6m (£5.17m) by transfermarkt, which is a figure that has all the potential to grow in the coming years.

The midfielder has notched two assists for Birmingham in his Blues career so far and is currently playing for Tunisia at the World Cup in Qatar.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Birmingham City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club was founded in 1865! Real Fake