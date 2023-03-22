This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Looking back at Birmingham City over the last decade, despite their struggles on the pitch at times, the club have had some great talent.

Whether it be coming through their youth ranks or those arriving via transfer, there has been plenty of players to get excited about.

With that in mind, we asked FLW's Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland for his top five English players to play for the club during the last decade.

Bear in mind these rankings are based on their impact at the club, not necessarily who is the best player.

Below is the list our fan pundit came up with...

5 - Lukas Jutkiewicz

In at number five on this list, our Blues fan pundit selected forward Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Jutkiewicz first joined the Blues in 2016 on loan from Burnley, before making his stay at St Andrews permanent just a few months later.

To date, the 33-year-old has made 290 club appearances, scoring 60 goals and registering 26 assists.

With him still at the club, these numbers will likely continue to rise.

4 - Nathan Redmond

Having come through the youth ranks at the club, our Blues fan pundit selected Nathan Redmond as the fourth best English player to play for Birmingham City in the last decade.

It didn't take Redmond long to be snapped up by the Premier League, but prior to that, he made 82 appearances for Birmingham City.

During those matches, he netted nine goals and registered 11 assists.

Redmond also has a single England cap to his name, won in March 2017.

3 - Demarai Gray

Like Redmond, another player to come through the Blues academy and make this list selected by our Birmingham City fan pundit is Demarai Gray.

Gray went on to make 78 appearances during his three seasons with the club, in which he scored eight goals and registered four assists.

Like others in this list, Gray would eventually be prised away by a Premier League side.

2 - Jude Bellingham

To this day, Jude Bellingham continues to do Birmingham City proud.

Having come through their academy, he only really had one full season in the first team squad, but what an impact he had.

Indeed, he has just 44 Blues appearances to his name, but that did not stop the club retiring the number 22 shirt when he departed for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

He has since gone on to become a star for both the German club and England.

1 - Che Adams

In at number one on this list selected by our Blues fan pundit, striker Che Adams gets the nod.

Despite playing his international football for Scotland, he is technically English and was eligible to represent England, his country of birth.

Adams joined the club in 2019 and went on to be a big hit at St Andrews during his three years there.

In that time, Adams made 123 club appearances and certainly knew how to find the back of the net, scoring 38 goals in those matches.

Like many others on this list, top flight football elsewhere soon came calling and so he would eventually depart.