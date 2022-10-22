Ranked: Barnsley’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Barnsley, like all clubs, have seen a lot of managers with varying levels of success come and go at Oakwell over the years.

They have also seen a lot of managers spend several years at the club, whilst some have only endured a brief stint as the man in charge.

Whilst we wait and see how this season pans out for the Tykes, here, we take a look at who emerges as the top five best Barnsley managers of all time when focusing on win percentages…

All individuals must have taken charge of more than 15 games to be eligible to feature.

5. John Hastie

Taking you back to over 100 years ago, John Hastie had a strong record as Barnsley boss.

Managing the club for a total of 74 games, from 1912 to 1914, Barnsley won 34 of those matches and only lost 24, meaning his win percentage comes in at 45.95%.

4. Daniel Stendel

Daniel Stendel is a much more recent Barnsley boss, with the German boss arriving ahead of the 2018/19 promotion-winning season.

However, Stendel was quite harshly dismissed early into the new campaign, and after taking charge for 66 games, Stendel left with a win percentage of 46.97%.

3. Michael Duff

Current Tykes boss Michael Duff has enjoyed a fairly bright start at Oakwell, and in the 18 matches he has overseen thus far, Barnsley have won 50% of them.

Securing a Championship return will be the ultimate objective for Duff and Co. at Barnsley this year, meaning the percentage will likely have to improve slightly.

2. Valerien Ismael

Valerien Ismael has to go down as one of the most impactful Barnsley bosses of all time and perhaps one of the most impactful Championship managers of recent times.

Arriving at Oakwell early into the 2020/21 campaign, after Barnsley had made a struggling start, Ismael managed to do the unthinkable and guide the club to the Championship play-offs, winning 56.82% of his matches along the way.

1. Percy Lewis

Percy Lewis was manager of the Tykes just before the First World War and continued his role after the war had finished for another year.

During 27 games as Barnsley boss, he managed to win 16 of them, meaning he possessed a win percentage of 58.7%.

He later went on to take the hot seat at Hull City.