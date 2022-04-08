Ranked: Barnsley’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

After their play-off exploits under Valerien Ismael last campaign, Barnsley have found life in the Championship much more difficult this season.

Now under the guidance of Poya Asbaghi, the Reds currently sit 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship table, occupying the last relegation place.

Above them are Reading, who, with just 6 or 7 games to go for each club respectively, are eight points clear.

Barnsley can cut that gap to five points if they win their game in hand over the Royals, so it certainly isn’t all over yet, however, things are becoming increasingly difficult with each game and week that passes.

The Reds have been boosted by January arrivals Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi, but it may be that they came too late in the season to save the club from the drop.

With that being said, if relegated, Barnsley would likely have to offload some of their better players, so we looked at the ten most valuable players currently at the club, according to Transfermarkt.

We included loan signings in this list, too, to see how their values stacked up with the players permanently on the books at Oakwell.