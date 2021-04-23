Ranked: 8 Hull City players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

Hull City are on the brink of promotion back into the Championship, with Grant McCann overseeing a really positive season at the KCOM Stadium.

Last season was a travesty for the Tigers, with the squad underperforming massively during the second-half of the Championship campaign and falling to relegation.

They’ve responded well, though, with promotion now in their sights. It could even be achieved this weekend after the Tigers avoided defeat to Sunderland during the week.

What of the players that have delivered, then?

We’ve opted to dive onto transfermarkt and look at the players that have seen their market value go up since they made their debut for the club.

It’s only happened to eight of the current squad at the KCOM Stadium, but are you surprised at who?

