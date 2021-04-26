Ranked: 10 Rotherham United players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

It’s never boring being a Rotherham United fan, especially when you look at how many promotions and relegations the club have been through in the 21st century.

Recently the Millers have been the real yo-yo team between the Championship and League One, and there’s every chance in the next few games they could be heading back to the third tier unless they can win some of their games in hand.

The club have done some decent business in recent years, and whilst they may never make millions on players, the New York Stadium is often a good place for younger players to develop their talents.

The likes of Daniel Barlaser, Matt Olosunde and Ben Wiles prove testament to that, and they’re surrounded by the experience of the likes of Richard Wood and Shaun MacDonald who have done a lot in the Football League during their careers.

Which players market values have increased the most though according to transfermarkt? Let’s take a look at the Millers’ top 10!