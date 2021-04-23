Ranked: 10 Reading players FC who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

Reading have taken a number of Championship clubs by surprise this season under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

The Royals made a blistering start to this year’s league campaign, and found themselves top of the second-tier standings in the early stages of the 2020/21 season.

But a lack of considerable squad depth has seen them fall away from the promotion-chasing pack, with a top-six finish looking a tough ask, as they’re relying on results from other teams to go in their favour.

Paunovic has used a number of players that have have repaid his faith in them over the course of this season.

It’s a much-improved season in terms of where the Royals are going to finish in the Championship table though, which is likely to have seen a number of players’ market values increase since they made their debut for the Berkshire-based club.

We take a look at the top-ten Reading players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts, using the help of Transfermarkt.

