Ranked: 10 QPR players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

QPR are finishing the season with quite the flourish.

Lyndon Dykes’ late winner helped them make it three wins in four in the Championship and climb to eighth in the table.

The play-offs are out of reach but there is a huge amount to feel positive about for R’s supporters and an awful lot to like about Mark Warburton’s side.

Warburton will be keen to add some more quality to his side over the summer, with making their loan signings permanent likely to be top of their list.

Their business over the last few windows is starting to look pretty smart and fans will be hoping that the Hoops can continue to improve and launch a proper play-off push next season.

There is certainly a fair bit of talent available to Warburton, including a number of players that are getting better and better with each passing game.

With that in mind, we’ve ranked the 10 QPR players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts, according to Transfermarkt…