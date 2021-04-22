Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

Ranked: 10 Preston North End players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debut

Published

10 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

It looks set to be a busy summer at Preston North End.

Despite bringing in several players during the January transfer window, the majority of them only arrived on loan, meaning they will need to replace several members of their squad come the end of the season.

Indeed, with Preston having sacked Alex Neil since then, it is possible that the clubs new permanent manager – who has yet to be appointed – may want to put his own stamp on his side when the transfer market reopens.

That may mean that certain current Preston players will have to be moved on from Deepdale, in order to make room for those new arrivals, and there are some individuals who may be able to earn the club a decent fee from a potential sale.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the ten players in Preston’s squad, who have seen their market value increase the most since making their debut for the club, according to Transfermarkt.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Ranked: 10 Preston North End players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debut

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: