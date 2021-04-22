Ranked: 10 Preston North End players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debut

It looks set to be a busy summer at Preston North End.

Despite bringing in several players during the January transfer window, the majority of them only arrived on loan, meaning they will need to replace several members of their squad come the end of the season.

Indeed, with Preston having sacked Alex Neil since then, it is possible that the clubs new permanent manager – who has yet to be appointed – may want to put his own stamp on his side when the transfer market reopens.

That may mean that certain current Preston players will have to be moved on from Deepdale, in order to make room for those new arrivals, and there are some individuals who may be able to earn the club a decent fee from a potential sale.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the ten players in Preston’s squad, who have seen their market value increase the most since making their debut for the club, according to Transfermarkt.