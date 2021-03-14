Ranked: 10 of the best players QPR have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

Queens Park Rangers are looking to have a good end to the season this year in the Sky Bet Championship with them getting into the top half of the table after beating Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The Hoops have seen Mark Warburton tweak things at times this season in terms of his system and it appears to be paying off with 2021 seeing the Hoops prove to be one of the form teams.

We’ve also seen plans for them to generate a b team in a bid to improve the fast-tracking of young players into the side and that’s what this gallery here is all about.

Who are ten of the best recent products to come through at the R’s? We take a look at ten of the best now…