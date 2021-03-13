Ranked: 10 of the best players Millwall have produced from their academy – Do you agree?

It looks as though Millwall’s play-off hopes are over for another season, such is the size of the gap between them and the top six at the moment.

Gary Rowett’s side have had something of a frustrating season at times but look on course for a top-half finish, which in this unusual year is not something to scoff at.

One of the positives from the 2020/21 campaign has been the opportunities given to some of the south London club’s up-and-coming players.

The likes of Billy Mitchell, Tyler Burey, and Hayden Muller have all had chances to impress, showing that not only is there a pathway from academy to first-team under Gary Rowett but that the future is bright.

We’re turning our attention to Millwall’s youth setup today and scouring back through the records for some of the best players to ever come through at the club.

Here are 10 of the best players their academy has produced – do you agree?