Ranked: 10 Nottingham Forest players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

Nottingham Forest are looking to get over the line in regards to mathematical safety in the Championship.

The Reds produced one of their most lethargic and lacklustre performances of the season on Wednesday night, drawing 1-1 with Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s.

Lewis Grabban’s 98th minute penalty salvaged a late point for the Reds, with Marc Roberts heading in on 49 minutes.

Chris Hughton will be looking to end the season strongly and build momentum heading into next season as he looks to rebuild his squad and strengthen it.

Perhaps the biggest criticism you can give Forest this season is that their very talented individual players haven’t stepped up to the plate.

In regards to individual talent, here, we take a look at the 10 Forest players who have had the biggest Transfermarkt market value increase since making their debuts for the club compared to now…