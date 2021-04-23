Ranked: 10 Millwall players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

The play-offs may be out of reach but Gary Rowett will want his Millwall side to finish the season with a flourish.

Two top 10 Championship finishes in two years will be an impressive achievement for Rowett but the question remains over whether he can help the Lions take the next step.

His hopes of doing that could well hinge on whether or not he can keep his most valuable assets this summer, with the likes of Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper likely to be of interest to other clubs.

Millwall have got some fantastic players at the moment and if Rowett can continue to add quality to his squad, and in particular a consistent goalscorer, they could well launch a serious play-off charge next year.

We’ve been looking closely at the Lions current squad and particularly at how they’ve developed during their time at the Den.

With that in mind, we’ve ranked the 10 Millwall players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts, according to Transfermarkt…