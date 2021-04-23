Ranked: 10 Luton Town players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

It looks as though the 2020/21 season is one that those associated with Luton Town, will be able to consider something of a success.

Having only avoided an immediate relegation back to League One on the final day of last season, the Hatters will not be finding themselves with any similar nervy ends to the campaign this time around.

Sitting comfortably in mid-table, Luton are some way off the play-off place this season, but they are also well clear of the relegation zone with just a few games to go, something you feel ought to have been their main priority heading into the campaign.

As a result, there are likely to be a number of Luton players to have played an important role for the club over the past few months, who have enhanced not only their reputation, but also their price tag.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the ten current Luton who have seen the biggest increase in their market value during their time at the club, according to Transfermarkt.