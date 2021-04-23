Ranked: 10 Ipswich Town players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

Ipswich Town are going to be set for a massive summer where Paul Cook will be looking to make some serious changes to the squad to try and get the side to have more of a chance of earning promotion.

Cook coming into replace Paul Lambert has not had the desired effect to try and it the Tractor Boys has now failed to win any of their last five games in League One. To compound matters, they have also failed to score in any of those games which have included two 3-0 losses against AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town.

The play-offs have gone now for Ipswich realistically, and Cook is going to be planning for the summer as he has already made it clear in some of his recent interviews. That might involve a lot of the current squad having to move on to other clubs to raise the funds or clear room in the squad for a major overhaul.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at Ipswich's squad and ranked the top 10 highest player valuation increases with the squad since those players arrived