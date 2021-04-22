Ranked: 10 Huddersfield Town players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

Huddersfield Town are ploughing on and looking for the vital points that will keep them in the Championship next season.

Carlos Corberan, undoubtedly, has a lot of talent on his hands at the John Smith’s Stadium, but keeping everyone fit and performing to the peak of their powers have proved to be a thankless task.

There are players like Alex Pritchard that can be classed in that pool of ‘talent’, but in the case of the midfielder there’s not much denying that it hasn’t happened for him at the John Smith’s Stadium.

His value, then, will have decreased.

However, what about those on the flip side of that coin that have seen their value rocket at Huddersfield given their talent?

We’ve dived onto transfermarkt to rank the 10 players that have had the biggest market value increase since their debut for the Terriers…