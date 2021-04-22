Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

Ranked: 10 Huddersfield Town players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

Published

7 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Huddersfield Town are ploughing on and looking for the vital points that will keep them in the Championship next season.

Carlos Corberan, undoubtedly, has a lot of talent on his hands at the John Smith’s Stadium, but keeping everyone fit and performing to the peak of their powers have proved to be a thankless task.

There are players like Alex Pritchard that can be classed in that pool of ‘talent’, but in the case of the midfielder there’s not much denying that it hasn’t happened for him at the John Smith’s Stadium.

His value, then, will have decreased.

However, what about those on the flip side of that coin that have seen their value rocket at Huddersfield given their talent?

We’ve dived onto transfermarkt to rank the 10 players that have had the biggest market value increase since their debut for the Terriers…


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Ranked: 10 Huddersfield Town players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: