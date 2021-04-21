Ranked: 10 Cardiff City players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

Cardiff City may not be heading up into the Premier League this season now but they will be at least hopeful that next year will see them put in a concerted effort to at least qualify for the play-offs.

Mick McCarthy appears to have lifted the mood around the place since coming in and has, overall, seen an upturn in form and performances with the Bluebirds looking on course for a top ten finish in the Championship.

Indeed, there’s a decent squad at the club at the moment and the right additions in the summer could well help them on even further, though here we’re looking at players currently at the club.

With the help of transfermarkt, we’re ranking the ten players that have seen their value increase most since their debuts for the Bluebirds.

Click through the following gallery and see who comes out on top among the current squad…