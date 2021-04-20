Ranked: 10 Bristol City players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

Bristol City supporters will likely be glad to see the back of the 2020/21 campaign.

There were high hopes when the Robins raced out of the blocks under Dean Holden but things didn’t work out for him and Nigel Pearson’s arrival hasn’t quite had the desired effect.

The summer looks set to be a pivotal period for the South West club and a busy one – with a replacement for CEO Mark Ashton needed, Pearson’s future to be decided, and a significant number of senior players out of contract.

City’s poor recent form highlights the work that needs to be done at the club but there are still a fair few quality players in the squad, particularly some of the younger ones that look to have a bright future.

With that in mind, we’ve ranked the 10 Robins players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts, according to Transfermarkt…