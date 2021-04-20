Ranked: 10 Blackburn Rovers players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

There can be no doubting that the summer transfer window will be a busy one for Blackburn Rovers.

As things stand, there are currently 11 senior players who are set to be out of contract at Ewood Park this summer, while five more see their loan deals with the club expire at the end of this season.

With that in mind, it seems that Blackburn will need to bring in plenty of players to replace those potentially outgoing individuals, meaning the market does look set to be a busy one for Rovers.

What it also means however, that due to those expiring contracts, the club do face losing some rather valuable assets, for not too much in terms of funds, in no small part due to the progress they have made at Ewood Park.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the ten current Blackburn players who have seen their market value rise the most since making their debut for Rovers, according to Transfermarkt.