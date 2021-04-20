Birmingham City look on course now to secure their survival in the Championship with Lee Bowyer having done an excellent job since taking over from Aitor Karanka.

It seemed at one stage prior to Bowyer’s arrival that the Blues were almost sleepwalking their way to League One football next term. However, the former Charlton Athletic boss has come into the club and transformed their mentality and ability to grind out results. That was on show during their massive 1-0 win away at Rotherham United on Sunday.

Bowyer will now have had the chance to assess the options he has available to him in Birmingham’s squad and he can now look to plan more towards next season. That will involve identifying which players he feels are worth keeping hold of and trying to develop and which could be free to leave St Andrews.

With that in mind, we have looked at the current squad and ranked the ten players who have seen the largest market value increases since they signed for the club. All values and value increases are according to Transfermarkt…