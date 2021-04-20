Ranked: 10 Barnsley players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

Barnsley have been the surprise package of the whole Championship season and they’re really serving it up to the big guns of the league under Valerien Ismael.

The Tykes survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last season thanks to a final day victory over Brentford and Wigan’s collapse into administration combined, but the real progression of their team didn’t become apparent until Ismael replaced Gerhard Struber earlier this season.

The Austrian headed across the Atlantic Ocean to the MLS and in came a former Bundesliga winner as a player in Ismael, who has not only improved Barnsley but made them promotion contenders.

A big factor into the improvement is the club’s transfer model, where you will really only see them purchase players in their mid-20’s or below for transfer fees.

As seen with recent sales like Ethan Pinnock, Kieffer Moore and Jacob Brown, Barnsley are happy to make profit on their players and re-invest, and there’s certainly been some successful signings that still remain at the club.

Let’s look at the 10 current Tykes with the biggest market value increase since their debut for the club according to transfermarkt.