Ranked: 10 AFC Bournemouth players who’ve had the biggest market value increases since their debuts

If there’s one team in the Championship right now that will have the utmost confidence going into the play-offs, it’s AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries are on an incredible run of form and have won six league games on the spin, taking them back into the top six and at this rate they will probably finish the best of the rest in third.

Jonathan Woodgate has been able to get a tune out of his talented squad though after the failings of Jason Tindall, and it would be no shock to anyone if they were promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Over the last few years, the club have put together an expensive squad, with the likes of Jefferson Lerma, Lloyd Kelly and other coming in for eight-figure fees – let’s have a look at the top 10 Cherries players whose transfermarkt value has increased the most since their Bournemouth debuts.