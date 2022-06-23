Rangers win race to secure transfer agreement for Millwall player

Rangers have won the race to sign Millwall youngster Zak Lovelace, according to journalist Jonny McFarlane.

The 16-year old attracted interest from the Scottish giants having made his debut earlier in the year at the age of only 15.

The Lions’ starlet has turned down an offer to remain in London and will move to Glasgow for a move worth £200,000 in training compensation.

Lovelace made five Championship appearances for Gary Rowett’s side, all of which came from the substitutes’ bench.

His debut came on December 29 in a game against Coventry City, which Millwall won 1-0.

Lovelace’s playing minutes amounted to brief cameos, but did earn 20 minutes on the pitch in his final appearance for the club against Middlesbrough, which finished 0-0.

He has primarily played as a forward, and will likely join up with the Rangers B-team in the academy before looking to break into the first team squad over the next few years.

The Verdict

This will come as a blow to Millwall, who had the belief in Lovelace to give him a debut at such a young age.

But a move to Rangers was seemingly too enticing for the teenager, leaving Millwall with little else they could do.

He is still likely a few years away from breaking into the first team squad at Ibrox.

Millwall have potentially lost out on a very high value asset for next to nothing, as Lovelace could become a very expensive signing for someone else should he explode onto the scene for Rangers in the next few years.