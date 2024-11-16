Rangers have endured a miserable season so far, with Phillipe Clement’s side way off the pace in the Scottish Premiership.

The Glasgow outfit trail bitter rivals Celtic, and Aberdeen, by nine points, and there is already anger from the fans at the way the campaign is playing out.

Scottish Premiership Table (as of 16/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Celtic 11 28 31 2 Aberdeen 11 14 31 3 Rangers 11 8 22

Clement will understandably point to Rangers’ form in cup competitions, which has been impressive, as they’re in the League Cup final, whilst they have generally competed well in the Europa League.

Nevertheless, the reality is that results in the league aren’t good enough, but that’s not all on the manager, as the squad is simply lacking in key areas.

Kenny McLean could’ve made a difference for Rangers

The recruitment at Ibrox has been under scrutiny for some time now, with the club making some very questionable signings during Michael Beale’s time in charge - and it has proven to be costly.

Under Clement, it continues to be hit-and-miss, and one deal they may regret missing out on is one for Norwich City’s Kenny McLean.

It’s no secret that Rangers were chasing the boyhood fan in the summer, but, for whatever reason, a deal couldn’t be agreed.

Instead, the Scotland international remained at Carrow Road, and he remains as influential as ever.

The 32-year-old, who scooped the Canaries’ Player of the Year last season, has been a crucial figure for Johannes Hoff Thorup, impressing in the middle of the park with how he dictates play, whilst he also brings intensity in the press, along with leadership.

It’s no coincidence that Norwich’s three-game losing streak going into the international break has come with McLean out suspended, which has emphasised once again how good he is at this level.

The prospect of signing McLean wasn’t one that particularly excited Rangers fans, and, in fairness, you could understand that view.

They are a club that are aiming to win the league, and they will hope to make a mark in Europe, but the ex-Aberdeen man would’ve been a shrewd addition, as not only is he good enough to get in the team, but he also helps others around him.

Steve Clarke continues to pick McLean at international level, and he is the sort of individual that all of his teammates appreciate with the work he puts in on the pitch, and his quality on the ball can go under the radar.

Plus, pulling on the blue Rangers shirt comes with immense pressure, as there is a demand to win every week, so you need to be a strong character to deal with that.

The fact McLean has the captain's armband at Norwich, and has played in the Premier League and the European Championships, shows he has a strong mentality, so he could’ve flourished in that environment, where others shrink.

Kenny McLean is key to Norwich City’s promotion hopes

If Rangers regret not going all-out to land McLean, Norwich will be very glad they didn’t.

As outlined above, his importance has been clear in the past three games, and whilst other factors have contributed to the poor form, including Josh Sargent’s absence, there’s no denying that McLean remains integral to Thorup and his plans for moving forward.

Whilst joining Rangers would’ve appealed to McLean, he has continued to impress for Norwich, and he will be determined to help them in their quest to reach the play-offs when he returns to the side.