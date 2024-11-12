Tyrese Campbell is slowly finding his feet in a Sheffield United shirt, with West Brom and Rangers surely kicking themselves after previous summer links to the departing Stoke City man.

Campbell continued his strong spell of form with the only goal in the 1-0 Steel City derby victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

He joined Sheffield United on a free transfer after he reached the end of his contract with Stoke.

Campbell began his time with the Blades slowly, but the last five outings have seen him find the back of the net on three occasions, including the first goal in the Sheffield derby for five years.

A real statement made and one which may be looked on with slight jealousy by West Brom and Rangers, who were reportedly keen on acquiring the striker's services in the summer.

Campbell finding his feet at Bramall Lane

West Brom and Rangers are sure to be watching on

There was no doubt about Campbell's ability after his tenure at Stoke, and even despite his slow start, Chris Wilder was right to show faith in him.

The Baggies and Rangers may have been looking at the deal with a slight smugness after Campbell hadn't scored until the end of October, but the 24-year-old is beginning to show what he's all about in Sheffield and is threatening to rediscover the form that once saw him look one of the Championship's most exciting striking talents at Stoke.

Rangers and West Brom certainly have one factor in common this season, and that is the lack of goals from both sides. With Campbell as their main man, it could've been very different.

West Brom and Rangers' league goalscoring statistics so far this season as per FotMob Club Goals scored Goals per match West Brom 16 1.1 Rangers 16 1.5

So far, it looks like the Blades have come out on top of a saga which sparked much interest in the summer.

Wilder 'thrilled' with Campbell after goal in Steel City derby

"We are delighted he chose us"

The Blades took the bragging rights of Sheffield on Sunday afternoon with their 1-0 triumph, and they have Campbell to thank for poaching on an opportunity created by Gus Hamer and Callum O'Hare.

The Sheffield United boss admitted he had a slow start to life in Yorkshire, but he is now seeing the rewards after signing him in the summer.

As quoted by The Irish News, Wilder said after the victory against Wednesday: "We’re delighted he chose us, he had other options.

"Physically he was nowhere near it at the start, so he had to work extremely hard. He’s getting the rewards, and I’ve got a really talented footballer."

It looks like it's only up from here for Campbell in Sheffield.

Campbell made the right choice

Sheffield United feels the right fit

Looking back at the striker's choice in the summer, it seemed the correct decision from his point of view.

The Blades were lacking a real threat in front of goal with Rhian Brewster failing to perform as their sole striker, and despite Kieffer Moore impressing after signing, his calf injury has now opened up the door for Campbell to take centre stage.

Despite the presence of Moore, it has also worked out well for Campbell in terms of his status in the pecking order and establishing himself. No doubt at West Brom he would've faced serious competition with Josh Maja, as despite the Baggies' scoring problems, he has scored nine of West Brom's 16 in the Championship. Daryl Dike will also be returning from injury at some point.

Rangers seem to look like the real losers in this deal, as despite West Brom's failure to secure Campbell, at least Maja is making up for it. On the other hand, Gers have struggled to get the best out of their main striker Cyriel Dessers.

Taking into account Wilder's management and Sheffield United's squad, Campbell's career with the Blades is certainly on the path to success. He's made the right choice, and it feels like his past suitors might start looking on with envy very soon.