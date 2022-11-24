Rangers weighing up transfer swoop for Bristol City man

Rangers have been monitoring Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old is currently away with Ghana at the World Cup and he came on as a late substitute as they were beaten by Portugal in their first game of the tournament.

There are doubts about his club future though, as the forward has a deal at Ashton Gate that expires in 2023, although the Robins have an option to extend that by 12 months, which they are sure to take up.

So, the Championship side may consider cashing in on their key man before his value drops over the next year or so, and Football Scotland have revealed that Rangers are keen on the attacker.

They state that scouts have been watching Semenyo for some time, but the update does confirm that there is Premier League interest in the player as well.

As well as that, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst having been sacked last week, any signing would have to be signed off by the new man, which is expected to be Michael Beale.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see there is plenty of interest in Semenyo because he is a quality young player who has the potential to improve a lot.

For Rangers, they need attacking reinforcements and if they could swoop for Semenyo ahead of Premier League clubs it would show what a coup it is for the club.

Of course, Bristol City will rightly want a big fee for the attacker but with 18 months effectively left on his contract, they know they may need to cash in during January otherwise his value will start decreasing.

