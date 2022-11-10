Rangers weighing up January transfer swoop for Huddersfield Town player

Huddersfield Town defender Ben Jackson is being tracked by Scottish giants Rangers ahead of a potential January transfer window swoop, according to Football Insider.

The Gers are reported to have been watching the 21-year-old left-sided player in action in recent weeks following his breakthrough into regular first-team action under Mark Fotheringham.

Due to the uncertain future of Borna Barisic, the Gers recruitment team are on the lookout for potential replacements or competition for the Croatian, and have honed in on Jackson.

Jackson came through the academy of the Terriers but had to wait until he was 19 to make his senior debut for the club, which came against Rochdale in an EFL Cup encounter in September 2020.

Having since been on loan at Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster Rovers, Jackson has now broken through into the senior Town side, having not been given a chance by Danny Schofield in Championship action earlier in the campaign.

Quiz: Which club did Huddersfield Town sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Alex Smithies Cardiff Middlesbrough QPR Reading

Jackson has featured nine times in the second tier so far this season, scoring his first ever goal for the club in the 3-3 draw with Luton Town in early October.

A highly-versatile individual, Jackson is naturally a left-back, however can also play as a wing-back and also further forward as a winger.

The Verdict

Going from not being considered for Championship action to signing for one of Scotland’s biggest clubs who are regularly in European action in just the space of a few months would be a major leap in Jackson’s career.

Jackson has brought a new-found energy down Huddersfield’s left-hand side, but you’d have to question whether he is right now ready or not to move to a side with major expectations like Rangers have.

The quality of the Scottish Premiership is always questioned, and domestically Jackson may do well, but Rangers will likely be in Europe again next season and that’s a whole other different level of quality.

Jackson won’t be departing on the cheap though if there is indeed serious interest as he’s contracted until 2024 at the John Smith’s Stadium, but if Rangers put their money on the table then there could be a decision that needs to be made.