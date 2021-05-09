Rangers urged to beat Wolves & Everton to signing of £5m-rated EFL star

Former England international Paul Robinson has urged Rangers to see off Premier League competition for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence.

The 20-year-old has broken through for the Teesside outfit in the past 18 months, and whilst he has been inconsistent at times, his ability has caught the eye of clubs.

ESPN have revealed that Rangers, Wolves and Everton have all been keeping tabs on the right-sided player, who could fetch a fee in the region of £5m.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Robinson explained how the youngster would be a good fit for the Scottish champions.

“Spence has done well this season. It’s always great to have versatile players in your squad and Spence is certainly one of those.

“He’s a great age and has a lot of experience already for someone so young. I think he’d be a great signing for Rangers. I’m sure he’d be interested if offered the chance to work with Steven Gerrard. They’re building something special up there.”

Even though Gerrard’s men have won the title in style this season, he will be looking to strengthen his squad as they try to qualify for the Champions League as well.

The verdict

You can understand Robinson’s point here as Spence is someone who has the attributes to play at the highest level, so £5m could be a bargain for Rangers if he develops in the way he potentially could.

Of course, there are aspects of his game that he needs to iron out, but that should come with age.

Whether it’s Rangers or a Premier League club, it appears as though Boro have a battle on their hands to keep hold of the right wing-back, but if they can get a good fee, and reinvest wisely, it’s a move that could suit all parties.

