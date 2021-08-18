Rangers turn attention to EFL player as August transfer deadline approaches

Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna has emerged as a Rangers target as we enter the final few weeks of the summer transfer window, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Terriers triggered the one-year extension in the 24-year-old’s contract, which will keep him at the John Smith’s Stadium until at least next summer.

Rangers were linked with a move to Ibrox last year but saw their advances knocked back by the Yorkshire club though it seems they’re set to reignite their interest.

The Scottish Sun has reported that Bacuna is now being targetted by the Scottish club, who have compiled a dossier of scouting reports on him and are now seriously considering taking action.

The Gers are said to have been keeping tabs on the Huddersfield player over the 12 months and sporting director Ross Wilson, who had a spell with the Terriers, has now earmarked the attacking midfielder as a target.

Bacuna is yet to feature for the Terriers this term with the uncertainty surrounding his future meaning Carlos Corberan has been unwilling to include him in any of his matchday squads this term.

The Verdict

It seems Huddersfield may soon have a decision to make, with Rangers seemingly ready to swoop for Bacuna in the final few weeks of the window.

The attacking midfielder has impressed in the past two seasons – scoring 11 goals and adding nine assists – but with just a year left on his current contract, cashing in on him now may make the most sense for the Terriers.

That said, losing in-demand Lewis O’Brien and Bacuna before the end of August would be a real blow for Corberan and replacements would be needed.

The 24-year-old has the sort of technical ability that could see him thrive in the SPFL, particularly given the Gers are likely to be in the ascendancy in the majority of their games this season.

Playing under Steven Gerrard could be fantastic for the midfielder’s development.