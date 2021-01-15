Rangers transfer stance on 23-year-old Coventry City player revealed

Rangers have no interest in pursuing a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, according to the Glasgow Times.

A club source has told the publication that there is ‘nothing’ in the speculation linking the Brazilian-born Dutchman to Ibrox, which was first reported by the PA news agency – per the Coventry Telegraph.

The Gers are seemingly in the hunt for a new midfielder with Steven Davis not getting any younger at the age of 36, with Hamer’s Championship rival Daniel Johnson – plying his trade at Preston North End – linked once again following a failed pursuit by Gerrard in the previous transfer window.

That move could be one for the summer though, and whilst there has been no denial from club sources over their interest in the Jamaica international, fans can forget about their hopes of landing Hamer.

The 23-year-old signed for the Sky Blues from Eredivise side PEC Zwolle in the summer, and has quickly become a fan favourite due to his combative style and aggressive manner.

Aside from being a tough tackler, Hamer is also a goal threat from the middle of the park, chipping in with four league goals so far for Coventry.

Quiz: Are these 15 Coventry City facts genuine or not?

1 of 15 Coventry were formed in 1883? Genuine Not Genuine

His impressive start to life in the Midlands was always going to attract attention, but it was unlikely that Rangers were ever going to stump up what Coventry would have wanted as a transfer fee.

This rumour can be filed under ‘was never happening’ if you believe Rangers sources, although it’ll be interesting to see if it is revisited in the summer when clubs may have more money to spend.

The Verdict

This will be music to Coventry fans’ ears as they feared the vultures would come circling for their midfield star.

In truth, their supporters didn’t believe that Rangers could offer the finances required anyway, but they will be comforted to now know that their interest doesn’t actually exist.

As for Rangers, where do they go from here in terms of a midfield target? Johnson could still very well be on the radar – he would certainly be a lot cheaper and possesses just as good – if not more of a goal threat than the Dutch-Brazilian.