Rangers transfer agreement being eyed by EFL trio

Rangers youngster Josh McPake is set to be the subject of an EFL transfer battle, it has emerged.

That’s according to Football Insider, who state that Hartlepool United, Stevenage and Crawley Town are all interested in a loan deal for the 20-year-old.

Their report states that the Scottish giants are willing to let the wide-midfielder leave the club due to falling well down the pecking order, with a move set to be sorted this week.

Two Scottish clubs – Queens Park and Dundee FC – are also interested in doing a deal for the youngster.

At 20-years-old, McPake is somewhat experienced for his age, having already gained plenty of experience in the EFL during his short career.

His first loan spell in England came in 2020/21 when he joined up with Harrogate Town for the second half of the campaign.

During that spell, the young Scotsman netted four times in 23 League Two appearances.

Last season, McPake spent time in both League’s One and Two, first with Morecambe in the third tier, before joining Tranmere Rovers in the fourth.

The Rangers man appeared seven times for Morecambe and made a further 14 appearances for Tranmere.

He has also previously had loan spells in Scotland with Dundee FC and Greenock Morton.

McPake has made one senior Rangers appearance in his career, too, with his full debut coming via a 23-minute substitute appearance in the Europa League Qualifying stages in 2019 versus St Joseph’s FC.

The 20-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal at Ibrox.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see where Josh McPake ends up with a loan move set to be completed this week.

In fairness to the youngster, he has been willing to go out on loan and get game time at an early stage in his career already, so is more than used to the process at this stage.

Having experienced playing in League’s One and Two, you do feel he could contribute for any of the EFL sides interested in his services that are mentioned above.

It should be said, though, none of them were challenging at the sharp end of the division last campaign, with Crawley in 12th the highest finishers of the trio.

It would certainly be interesting to see what effect McPake would have on the side he arrives at.