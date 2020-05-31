Rangers to battle PL sides for EFL signing

According to a report from Teamtalk, Sheffield Wednesday full-back Morgan Fox is attracting the interest of the likes of Norwich and Burnley in the Premier League, as well as Rangers in Scotland.

The full-back has been one of Sheffield Wednesday’s most consistent performers this season in the Championship and one of the few players to have not been criticised by fans with the club having an underwhelming campaign – especially since the start of 2020.

With finances tight at Hillsborough, too, it remains to be seen which players are going to stay on with contracts coming to an end and, amongst that, Fox is seeing his deal running down.

Rangers and a gaggle of English sides, then, including Middlesbrough and Bournemouth are taking a look at the defender who could well be available for a bargain if his contract does expire.

The Verdict

As mentioned, Fox has been one of the best players in the league for Wednesday this season and has shone where so many have not impressed for the club in the second tier.

With his contract running down, though, it is unclear what the future holds for him at the moment and it appears as though if he does leave the Steel City he has got plenty of potential destinations awaiting him.