Rangers to act on interest in 23-year-old? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Coventry City in the next few weeks

Coventry City can reflect on 2020/21 with pride, with Mark Robins’ side securing a second season back in the Championship.

There’s reason for positivity heading into the 2021/22 campaign too, with Coventry firmly looking to establish themselves in the second tier.

Robins will be looking for his squad to evolve, though, with a reasonable amount of pressure on both ins and outs at the Ricoh this summer.

On the topic of the transfer window and deals we may see developing in the coming weeks, we identify two here:

Interest in Hamer to intensify?

Gustavo Hamer scored five goals and registered two assists for Coventry last season in the Championship, with the 23-year-old looking at home in the second-tier.

However, Football League World reported last month that Hamer had his admirers.

Rangers ‘like the look’ of the midfielder, whilst Brighton, Brentford and Norwich City are all Premier League sides that are noted as big fans of the player.

The coming weeks could well see some of that interest intensify and Coventry face a decision on their desire to keep Hamer at the club.

The search for a goalscorer

Coventry’s success last season is even more impressive when you consider that across all competitions their top goalscorer was Tyler Walker with just eight goals.

Robins’ side didn’t rely entirely on one player to fire them to safety, instead it was down to four players to score over five goals across the season.

For this squad to evolve, though, and for Coventry to keep themselves well clear of trouble in the Championship, they need a more regular flow of goals.

It’s easy said than done getting a 10-15 goal striker into the club, but it needs to be a priority for Robins this summer.

Whether they land a proven performer or take a punt on someone from League One or League Two, fans will hope to see a new name at least linked in the coming weeks.