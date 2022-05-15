Rangers targeting deal for 14-goal League One attacker

Rangers are interested in signing Bolton Wanderers forward Dapo Afolayan, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Afolayan spent the second half of last season on loan with Bolton from West Ham, where he helped the Trotters win promotion from League Two.

Following that, the 24-year-old made his move to Bolton permanent last summer, and excelled for Ian Evatt’s side in League One this season.

Over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, Afolayan scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 51 appearances in all competitions for Bolton, helping them to a ninth place finish in the third-tier.

Now it seems as though that form is starting to attract plenty of attention in Afolayan from elsewhere.

According to this latest update, Rangers have enquired about the availability of the winger after monitoring his performances, with the Scottish giants expecting interest in their own players.

Rangers are not the only club interested in Afolayan, with Fulham and Cardiff City having recently been linked with the 24-year-old.

There are still two years remaining on Afolayan’s contract with Bolton, but it is thought that the club may have to cash in on some players, to fund their own signings.

It has therefore been suggested that Bolto may find a big offer hard to turn down here, with the attacker apparently valued at £1.5million.

The Verdict

It is perhaps no surprise that Afolayan is starting to attract this sort of attention.

The winger has been a stand out figure for Bolton at League One level this season, so clubs will obviously want to see if he can make the step up to the next level.

Rangers’ interest here does make sense as well, given the success they have previously had when plucking players out of the Football League, such as Joe Aribo from Charlton.

As a result, it seems there could be quite a battle for the 24-year-old’s signature this summer, leaving Afolayan with a big decision over whether to stay at Bolton or head elsewhere, with potentially several new destinations on offer to him.