Rangers? Sunderland? Middlesbrough? The potential paths for Jordan Jones as transfer talk swirls

The end of the season is moving closer and that means that speculation regarding a number of players is rife.

One of those is Jordan Jones.

The Rangers winger is currently spending the second half of the season on loan with Sunderland in League One and has certainly showed his ability at that level with some impressive displays.

But with the summer fast approaching it’s likely that the 26-year-old will have a big decision to make over his future with Middlesbrough reportedly keen on a move for their former academy graduate.

However it’s Rangers who hold the cards over his future.

Jones has fallen down the pecking order under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox but with the winger still under contract it means that the Scottish champions will reserve the right to reassess the player this summer before deciding on whether to keep or sell him.

If Gerrard’s side do look to move him on then both Middlesbrough and Sunderland are likely to be waiting in the wings.

Middlesbrough are likely to be looking for attacking talent this summer with the prospect of signing a top winger seen as a real priority for the club.

Jones is undoubtedly a talent and given his affinity for the area it’s a move that could make perfect sense if a deal can be agreed with Rangers.

That said, any move could still be a gamble.

The 26-year-old has not played in the Championship and so there will always be a question mark over whether he’s capable of making the step until after he arrives at the club.

A switch to Sunderland could arguably be a safer bet.

Jones has been wonderful for the Black Cats since moving to the club earlier this year and it’s clear that he’s thoroughly enjoying his time with the club.

Lee Johnson deserves credit for getting the best out of the player and so perhaps he will be key to signing the player again next term.

However it remains to be seen whether a move for the winger will be financially viable with both clubs at the mercy of Rangers who surely won’t be looking to lose the player on the cheap.