Rangers are keen on signing Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell this summer.

Indeed, as exclusively revealed by FLW, the Scottish side have seen a transfer bid for the 20-year-old rejected.

Cresswell spent last season out on loan at Millwall in the Championship, making 28 league appearances for the Lions.

With the above links in mind, then, we asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not Leeds should cash in on Cresswell amid Rangers interest.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Leeds must hold firm amid Rangers' interest in Charlie Cresswell.

Although the central defender has not had much of an opportunity at Elland Road so far, with the Whites dropping down to the Championship, now should be his chance.

We must not forget that he is just 20-years-old, and with a season on loan in the Championship already under his belt, he can be a real asset for Leeds next season.

In a summer where the club are going to lose a lot of players that they simply can't keep hold of, it would be foolish of them to let a talent such as Cresswell walk out of the door when they could keep him.

As such, If I'm Leeds, I'm not cashing in on Cresswell this summer.

Ben Wignall

If I am Leeds, I'd keep hold of Cresswell at all costs.

He has already made five appearances in the Premier League at a young age and he would have needed the move to Millwall last season to ready himself for more regular football at Elland Road - his stint with the Lions didn't always go to plan but he improved himself and also scored goals from set pieces.

With the futures of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente looking doubtful this summer, Cresswell will be needed at Leeds for whoever the new head coach will be, and it will be a surprise if he isn't involved from the very start of the season, whether that is as a starting player or on the bench.

Also, I'm not sure Rangers have the financial muscle to get a deal done for the England under-21 international, so they should perhaps move on to other targets.

Sam Rourke

Leeds must keep hold of him.

He really impressed in stages at Millwall last season whilst on loan there and at just the age of 20, he looked very competent at second tier level.

Liam Cooper isn't getting any younger whilst the likes of Robin Koch and Diego Llorente look set for moves away from Elland Road this summer, so for me it's important the Whites keep hold of some of their up and coming young centre-backs.

Cresswell could be a real asset to the club next season if afforded regular game-time and he's still got so many years to grow, develop and mature as a player so this has the potential to be a real mistake if he was offloaded.

I can't imagine Leeds will dispense of his services though, no matter what sort of bids do come in for the player.