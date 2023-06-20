Scottish Premiership side Rangers have renewed their transfer interest in Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes, according to the Daily Mail.

The QPR forward is attracting a host of interest this summer as he is expected to leave the Championship club.

What is the latest with Lyndon Dykes’ future?

The West London club are expected to lose some of their big-name players this summer and Dykes is one of them.

The 27-year-old seems a player that QPR are willing to sell this summer, as it was exclusively revealed by Football League World, that the striker failed to agree a new contract with the club and therefore, will be moved on by the Rs.

It was reported at the beginning of June that Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, and Stoke City had reignited their interest in the Scottish forward.

But Millwall, who made a move for Dykes back in January, made the first move again this summer, with Sky Sports reporting that the Lions had made a bid of up to £2 million.

There has been no further update in regards to Millwall’s bid, but it seems the race isn’t over as Rangers have now re-joined the race.

Are Rangers interested in signing Lyndon Dykes?

According to the Daily Mail, the Scottish side are keen on adding another striker to their ranks to fill the void left by Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers have just announced the signing of Sam Lammers from Atalanta and have been linked with Cyriel Dessers and Tasos Douvikas of Cremonese and Utrecht, respectively.

But the Gers are keeping Dykes as an option, according to the report, as they see the Scottish international as a cheaper option due to his contract situation at QPR.

Rangers believe the chance of playing European football could help them in their pursuit of Dykes, but wages could be a stumbling block if they are in a bidding war with the English teams.

This report states that while Rangers are back in the race for the 27-year-old, Millwall remain the favourites to sign the striker this summer.

Would Rangers be a good move for Lyndon Dykes?

Obviously, Dykes is well known in Scottish Premiership football from his time with Livingston, and with him being Scottish, it may suit the striker to return to Scotland.

Rangers can offer the forward something the other teams can't, and that is European football, but considering he has performed well in England and looks settled, it could be argued that Dykes may prefer to stay in England.

All of the Championship sides will be of interest to Dykes, and they may be in a position to offer the forward more financial reward than Rangers can.

It will come down to who offers the best deal to QPR and who can offer the best chance of success for Dykes.