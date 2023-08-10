Highlights Rangers forward Rabbi Matondo was seen at Elland Road, sparking speculation about his future with the Scottish giants #transfernews #speculation

Rangers forward Rabbi Matondo was spotted at Elland Road on Sunday, fuelling speculation over his future with the Scottish giants.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old was in the stands for Leeds United’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City during the opening weekend of the new campaign.

This development comes as uncertainty surrounds the futures of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

Matondo could prove an ideal replacement for either player, should they depart the Whites between now and the 1 September transfer deadline.

Daniel Farke will be looking to replace either star winger should they leave the Yorkshire club, especially given their importance to the squad.

What is the latest surrounding Rabbi Matondo?

The Rangers winger was left out of Michael Beale’s European squad list, indicating that a move away from Ibrox could be on the cards.

Matondo has been with the Scottish giants for just 12 months, arriving at the club last summer from German side Schalke.

The forward featured 19 times in the league, contributing four assists to help the team to a second place finish in the table.

Matondo does have experience in English football having previously spent time out on loan at Stoke City.

He spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign with the Potters, making 10 league appearances in Michael O’Neill’s side.

The Welshman contributed one goal as Stoke earned a 14th place finish in the Championship.

Matondo was also previously a youth prospect at Manchester City, but never made the breakthrough into the first team squad at the Etihad.

What is the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Crystal Palace are among a number of teams monitoring the situation surrounding Summerville as the window comes into its final weeks.

Meanwhile, the future of Gnonto was thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday when the Italian asked not to be included in the team for their EFL Cup clash with Shrewsbury Town.

A move for Max Aarons has also reportedly been hijacked by Bournemouth.

However, a move for Tottenham’s Joe Rodon looks like it may be completed with the clubs in advanced talks over a deal for the defender.

The clubs will have another three weeks to complete any further deals as managers continue to seek improvements to their first team squads for the season ahead.

Up next for Leeds is a clash against Birmingham City on 12 August.

Should Leeds United pursue a move for Rabbi Matondo?

Matondo didn’t settle in properly at Rangers last season, struggling for consistent game time and not providing enough threat from out wide when he did feature.

A move away from Scotland may be what’s needed to reset his career a little.

It would be a huge blow for Leeds to lose someone like Gnonto or Summerville, with the duo having the potential to be two of the best players in the entire second division this year.

Matondo would be a gamble given how his time in Scotland has gone so far, but if Farke can get the best out of him then he could have a really positive impact at Elland Road as he does possess a lot of potential.