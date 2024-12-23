Birmingham City will be hoping for a strong January transfer window as Chris Davies' side look to mount a successful automatic promotion push out of League One in the second half of the season.

After welcoming 17 new arrivals to St. Andrew's in the summer, the Blues' squad looks to have strength in depth across the pitch.

Therefore, the club's decision makers may well be more focused on outgoings as opposed to adding to Davies' squad further in the winter window, but they will no doubt still be searching for ways to bolster their League One promotion push.

As such, FLW has comprised a three-man Birmingham City transfer shortlist for January, in order of priority with three being the lowest, and one being the highest...

Isaiah Jones

As exclusively revealed by Football League World just before Christmas, Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones is understood to be seeking a January exit from the Riverside, as he searches for more regular game time.

The 25-year-old has fallen right down the pecking order in Michael Carrick's squad, largely down to the presence of Liverpool loanee Ben Doak on the right flank, and because of a downturn in form and performances with no goals or assists in his 19 appearances prior to Christmas.

Jones is a player that not so long ago was drawing interest from the Premier League, and interestingly, that came when former Boro boss Chris Wilder was predominantly deploying the versatile wideman as an attacking wing-back.

Isaiah Jones' Middlesbrough career stats (all comps) - As per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists Average rating 2023/24 41 9 5 7.3/10 2022/23 37 3 5 7/10 2021/22 47 1 8 7.2/10 2020/21 1 0 0 N/A

It's in that role that he's perhaps played his best football as a Middlesbrough player since emerging from the club's academy in the 2021/22 season, and it could mean that a club like Birmingham could spot a real opportunity to reignite a highly promising career.

Davies has deployed a 3-4-1-2 system on numerous occasions as Blues boss in the first half of the season, with natural winger Keshi Anderson and Ethan Laird both seeing game time at right wing-back.

Both have played well in that position, but Birmingham's depth down the right-wing could be a spot that needs bolstering. Anderson and Scott Wright are the two natural right-wingers, whilst Willum Thor Willumsson can operate there too, but has been excelling in a central attacking midfield role.

As for right wing-back, Laird and FC Twente loanee Alfons Sampsted are the only natural right-sided defenders in Davies' squad, with centre-back Krystian Bielik capable there, but has shown himself to be more effective in the heart of the Birmingham defence.

Therefore, adding a player like Jones could provide the Blues with a dynamic and versatile weapon down the right-wing, whilst also relieving pressure on the likes of Laird and Anderson to perform and stay fit.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Having joined on a season-long loan from Bristol City in the summer, versatile midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman has been an excellent addition to Davies' squad in the first half of the season.

As part of the framework of that deal which was agreed between the two clubs, Blues do have the option to turn Gardner-Hickman's loan switch into a permanent one, and his performances in a blue and white shirt so far would surely point towards that being of great interest to City.

Whether it's been in central midfield, a central defender in a back three or as a full-back, the former West Brom youngster's ability to slot in and perform in a number of different positions has been vitally important for Birmingham.

It's those types of players that every promotion-winning side needs, and having proven he can play at Championship level as a Bristol City player previously, Blues would surely feel confident that he's someone they could take into the second tier should they get there.

Ben Davies

Another player that made a season-long loan switch to St. Andrew's in the summer who Birmingham will surely be looking at securing for the long-term, Ben Davies has been shining in the Blues defence this season.

The left-footed centre-back has offered Davies something that little bit different at the back, enabling more passing lanes to open up in his side as a result.

At 29, the Englishman will surely be looking for a permanent place to call home given the stage he's at in his career, and with Ibrox perhaps not providing him that, then Birmingham should jump on the chance to tie down a top defender whilst they've got him in the building.

Having proven himself more than capable of playing in the Championship from his time with Preston North End earlier in his career, and having played Champions League and Europa League football with Rangers, there will be no concerns over his ability to make the step-up to the second tier.

Therefore, Birmingham should have making his signature a permanent one right at the top of their transfer shortlist for the January transfer window.