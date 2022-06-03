Rangers’ stance revealed as further EFL transfer interest emerges in 20-y/o

Carlisle United are the latest club to show an interest in Joshua McPake, although the attacker is expected to get the chance to impress at Rangers in pre-season.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at Ibrox, but he has understandably found it difficult to get near the first-team considering the talent that Gio van Bronckhorst has at his disposal.

Therefore, McPake has spent most of the past few years out on loan, which includes spells in the Football League with Harrogate, Morecambe and most recently Tranmere Rovers.

And, according to Football Insider, the Cumbrians have made it known that they want to sign McPake ahead of next season, but they are not the only club interested, with Raith Rovers among those considering a deal.

However, the update adds that van Bronckhorst has been impressed with McPake since he returned to the club from Tranmere to train with the first-team, so he may be given the chance to feature in pre-season.

If that is the case, a move may have to wait until closer to when the new season starts.

The verdict

This would be an exciting signing for Carlisle if they could pull it off as McPake is a talented young player with the potential to get even better.

Whether he joins on loan or permanently, he would improve the squad depth and could become an important player if he develops as some feel he could.

But, this is one to monitor in the coming weeks as Rangers are rightly going to assess McPake close up in training and it will be interesting to see what they feel is the best next step for him.

