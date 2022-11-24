Rangers stance regarding Michael Beale becomes clearer as QPR brace for approach

Rangers are looking to seek permission to speak to Michael Beale in regards to their managerial vacancy, Sky Sports are reporting.

Beale has become the Gers’ top target following the departure of Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier in the week, and now they are looking to go down an official route when it comes to trying to entice the 42-year-old back to Ibrox.

He was in attendance at the end of October as Rangers thrashed Aberdeen 4-1 in Scottish Premiership action, and whilst Beale said his appearance was merely to give back to the fans that wished him well a year earlier following his departure to Aston Villa, it reportedly left Van Bronckhorst ‘bemused’ as Beale had already been linked to his job.

An assistant at Ibrox to Steven Gerrard between 2018 and 2021, Beale is currently in his first head coach job with QPR, having replaced Mark Warburton in June of this year.

The Hoops are sat in seventh position in the Championship after 21 matches, although they were higher up the table before four defeats in five matches before the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup.

Beale has already turned down an approach from Wolves this season to become their new manager, but the allure of a return to Glasgow could be too much to pass on.

The Verdict

You’d expect things to move fairly swiftly now if Rangers are looking to go down the proper channels to bring Beale back to the blue half of Glasgow.

It would be a big risk for the Gers considering Beale is only half a season into his first foray as a number one, but he has worked with the majority of the squad before.

Whilst he was only an assistant at Rangers in the past, he will have been the main coach on the training pitch and considering he helped to win a Scottish Premiership title, he could be the man to get the best out of the players.

Of course though there is a chance that QPR or Beale would turn down the Rangers approach – reports suggest though that Beale is keen on the job, so don’t be surprised if he is unveiled soon at Ibrox.