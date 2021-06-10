Rangers stance over summer move for Huddersfield Town player becomes clearer after previous interest

Rangers’ position over a potential move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna has changed following them securing the Scottish Premier League title, according to Yorkshire Live.

Bacuna is a player that had been on the radar of Rangers last season, with Steven Gerrard’s side having inquired into the possibility of bringing him in on loan with a view to buy. It was reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that the offer had been rejected by the Terriers.

The midfielder’s contract was due to expire this summer, but Huddersfield announced within their retained list that they had extended his deal to ensure he does not depart on a free transfer.

It has been reported by Yorkshire Live recently that the decision was made by the Terriers to extend Bacuna’s contract because they are aiming to move him on this summer and bring in some extra finances with the sale of the 23-year-old.

Although that report added that they would not have decided to extend his contract if they were not content with having him around the squad if he is not sold this summer.

The latest report from Yorkshire Live on Bacuna’s current situation suggests that Rangers have altered their position over their interest in the midfielder. While it goes on to mention that they have not received any interest from other clubs in him as of yet.

The verdict

This is a potential blow for Huddersfield’s hopes of bringing in some extra cash for Bacuna this summer. Rangers might have been the club that the Terriers were hoping could come back in for him and give them an offer that they deem to be acceptable for the 23-year-old.

However, it seems like Rangers want to pursue moves for other targets now and they are aiming for different options to try and help them retain their Scottish Premier League title next season. The 23-year-old is a player with talent and quality, but his inconsistency is probably what has made the decision for the Scottish champions to avoid this potential move.

It seems like Bacuna might well stay at Huddersfield next term with little interest in him at the moment. He is still a player that the Terriers should be able to get something out of next season and he did manage to fire in five goals and provide four assists in 43 league games last term. So, if he stays another year it is not the worst outcome for Carlos Corberan’s side.