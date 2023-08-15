Highlights Zak Vyner's future at Bristol City was in question due to interest from clubs in European competitions and the Premier League, but a move to Rangers has been ruled out for now.

Vyner is entering the last year of his contract with Bristol City and there have been no discussions about extending his stay at the club yet.

Vyner has been a key player for Bristol City, winning the Players' Player of the Year award last season, and Nigel Pearson has expressed a desire to extend his contract to protect the club's assets.

Zak Vyner has been linked with a plethora of clubs with his Bristol City contract having just one year left to run - but it appears he won't be leaving any time soon.

The 26-year-old has really come to the fore for Bristol City in the last few seasons, now making over 130 appearances for the club as he stakes his claim as the longest-serving star as Ashton Gate. But with clubs in European competitions and the Premier League calling, there was a threat to be posed for the Bath-born star's future - however, those rumours have been cast aside for the time being, with Michael Beale of Rangers ruling out a move.

What's the latest on Zak Vyner's potential move to Rangers from Bristol City?

The report by Football Scotland states that Vyner is entering the last year of his deal with the Robins - and that local reports suggested that Championship play-off winners Luton Town and new Championship outfit Southampton were keen to sign the 26-year-old.

No new discussions have taken place so far about extending his stay at the club, and although Vyner has reportedly been offered a new deal, he’s yet to sign it. Rangers were also linked with Vyner’s services, and with the defender spending a season north of the border with Aberdeen back in 2019-20, it was thought that a return to Scotland could well be on the cards.

But Beale has ruled out any potential move with a short but blunt statement over Vyner’s immediate future, as he responded to questions surrounding Vyner's future by saying: “No, there’s no truth in that whatsoever.”

Would Zak Vyner be a big miss at Bristol City if he was to leave?

Vyner was voted as the Players’ Player of the Year at Ashton Gate last season even with the likes of Alex Scott, Nakhi Wells and Tommy Conway, with the former being sold to Bournemouth for £25million earlier this summer.

That proves Vyner’s quality, and having been a huge part of their first-team squad since the 2020/21 season where he made 49 appearances for the first-team, Vyner hasn’t looked back - though he will likely aim to force a move through for the club he has been at since a seven-year-old.

He, alongside Robert Atkinson and Rob Dickie, will form the basis of a Robins defence that could be classed as unlucky not to pick up six points from two games against sturdy sides in Preston and Millwall.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Zak Vyner?

Pearson ruled out any rumours of talks happening so far when it came to extending Vyner's contract just yet, telling Bristol World: “We’ve talked about it but there’s nothing further to add at the moment. We’d like to extend it, and there have been one or two conversations. He is a player we should be looking to extend.

“Tommy Conway, Sam Bell, they’re all players we need to try and tie down for our own wellbeing. When you lose your exciting prospects, all that work that has gone into developing the players.

“It’s something we need to protect our assets. I don’t think there’s anything unusual in me saying that. It’s just how it is. We’ve worked hard to create and develop assets, so we need to protect them.”