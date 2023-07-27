Leeds United are said to be in "advanced talks" to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers, with the Championship side set to beat up to 10 clubs to secure his signature, according to Football Insider.

Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post was first to report Leeds' interest in the 27-year-old. He claims he could yet be signed on top of Ethan Ampadu to bolster their midfield further. Leeds have seen Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, and Adam Forshaw depart, whilst Tyler Adams' future remains unclear.

According to journalist Dean Jones of GIVEMESPORT, the Whites, along with fellow Championship rivals Southampton, are keen on Kamara of Rangers, who he first reported is valued by Rangers at around £5 million.

The latest report from Football Insider states that talks are now at an advanced stage and 10 clubs are set to lose out to Leeds, who will soon sign the player for a fee of around £5 million.

Kamara will likely be an excellent addition to Leeds’ midfield, especially if he is paired alongside Ampadu as part of a brand new double-pivot at the base of midfield, which could also pave the way for Adams' departure, too.

Kamara has a tall, athletic build, and is fairly strong, combative and mobile as well; but more than anything, is someone who knows how to look after the ball in midfield.

His ball retention under pressure and carrying ability into attacking areas from midfield make him a superb option next to Ampadu at the base of midfield, who will do more of the ball-winning and is also a capable passer in terms of taking the ball off the centre-backs.

This will allow Kamara to play higher up than the Welshman, but create a formidable pairing for second tier level. Adams could adequately play like in the more advanced role, with his ball-winning capabilities proving to be useful; but his progression and quality in the final third would not be as strong as Kamara's.

If he signs, he will almost certainly start the season in midfield, given Tyler Adams' hamstring injury, which could keep him out of the first games of the season.

What would Kamara signing mean for Tyler Adams?

Not only does Kamara start in Adams' absence, but he potentially suits the slightly higher box-to-box role more in Daniel Farke's system, which could see the midfielder depart.

Interest is there in the player, and according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Aston Villa are "having a look" at the midfielder during the transfer window among other Premier League clubs.

One of which has also been revealed by The Daily Mail, who state that Adams is a target for Nottingham Forest this summer.

The interest doesn't end there, with Football League World exclusively revealing that Adams has been a player Newcastle considered, too, prior to them completing a deal for Italian international Sandro Tonali.

Manchester United have also taken a look at USMNT captain, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The 24-year-old only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig. Adams signed a five-year deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

He impressed at the base of Leeds' midfield during the 2022/23 campaign, playing 26 times before an injury ended his campaign in February. The midfielder also has 36 caps for the USA, where he is captain.

Of course, in some ways him leaving would be a major blow, but it appears like that has become a more distinct possibility, with the links to Kamara beginning to ramp up.

Tyler Adams could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League

You would imagine both Adams and Kamara would see themselves as starters, which opens the door for the American's departure imminently.

The latest reports from Football Insider report that the USMNT player is keen to play at a higher level than the Championship next season, which has been revealed shortly after the links to Kamara increased.

It could be coincidence, but it's more likely that the reports are intrinsically linked, with the Finnish international midfielder now coming into replace Adams at Elland Road.

The money Leeds could raise would not only pay for Kamara, but allow Leeds to make further additions in other areas of their squad that require additions, too. It would be a blow to lose a player of Adams' quality and talent, but could work out in the long-term.