Highlights

Birmingham City manager John Eustace has shown interest in the role, but there are doubts about whether he is ready for such a high-pressure job.

Rangers need an experienced, proven manager to handle the expectation and close the gap to Celtic, making Eustace a risky gamble for the role.

Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Michael Beale on Sunday.

Beale left Queens Park Rangers to make the move to Ibrox last November, but he was dismissed after less than a year in charge following the club's disastrous start to the season.

Rangers have lost three of their opening seven league games, which already leaves them seven points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, while they crashed out of the Champions League in the final qualifying round after a 7-3 aggregate defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

Birmingham City manager John Eustace was linked with the Gers prior to Beale's departure in September, and according to Sky Sports, the 43-year-old is among those to have "shown interest" in the role.

Kevin Muscat, Pascal Jansen, Frank Lampard are also said to have thrown their hat into the ring, but former Chelsea manager Graham Potter and Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe are not thought to be under consideration.

No appointment is expected to be made before Sunday's game against St Mirren, with the interim management team of Steven Davis, Alex Rae, Steven Smith, Brian Gilmour and Colin Stewart set to take charge of the clash.

Why are Rangers interested in John Eustace?

Having previously managed National League North side Kidderminster Harriers and spending time as assistant at Queens Park Rangers and with the Republic of Ireland national team, Eustace arrived at St Andrew's in July 2022 following the sacking of Lee Bowyer.

Eustace led the Blues to a respectable 17th-placed finish in the Championship last season, with the club remaining clear of any relegation trouble throughout the entire campaign.

After the takeover by Tom Wagner this summer, Eustace was given significant backing in the transfer market, and his side made an excellent start to the season, going unbeaten in their first five league games.

Birmingham's form has declined in recent weeks, but they returned to winning ways with a 4-1 home victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, and Eustace's side currently sit 11th in the table.

Would John Eustace be a good appointment for Rangers?

There is no doubt that Eustace is a manager with a lot of potential, but there would have to be question marks over whether he is ready for the Rangers job at this stage of his career.

Beale had only spent a few months in charge of QPR before making the switch to Ibrox, and while the R's had enjoyed a strong start to the season, it was incredibly risky to appoint someone with such little managerial experience and no track record of success.

As demonstrated by the struggles of Giovanni van Bronkhorst and Beale in recent times, the Rangers job is an extremely high-pressure role, and with the continued dominance of Celtic, it will be tough to close the gap to Brendan Rodgers' side.

Rangers need an experienced, proven manager who will be able to handle the expectation that comes with the hot seat at Ibrox, and given Birmingham's inconsistency at times during Eustace's tenure, he would be too much of a gamble for the Gers to take at this time.

Eustace himself should also be cautious about making the move to Rangers as failure north of the border could potentially be damaging to his growing reputation.