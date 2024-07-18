Highlights Campbell's departure from Stoke City has sparked interest from clubs like Rangers, Sheffield United, and West Brom for a free summer deal.

Despite injuries and managerial changes at Stoke, Campbell's talent and versatility make him an attractive prospect for Championship clubs.

As a free agent, Campbell has the opportunity to prioritize game time and choose a club that can help him showcase his potential in his peak years.

Rangers, Sheffield United and West Brom are among several clubs who are looking to sign Tyrese Campbell on a free transfer this summer following his departure from Stoke City.

The 24-year-old joined the Potters from Man City as a teenager, and he would go on to make over 150 appearances for the Staffordshire outfit, scoring 36 goals.

Tyrese Campbell's Championship Record at Stoke City (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 3 - - 2019/20 33 9 2 2020/21 16 6 7 2021/22 26 4 1 2022/23 41 9 5 2023/24 23 3 1

Tyrese Campbell transfer latest

However, with his deal at the Bet365 Stadium expiring this summer, there were doubts over Campbell’s future, and it was confirmed in May that he would be leaving.

It doesn’t appear as though he will be short of options as he plots his next move though, as the Daily Mail has revealed that Rangers, Sheffield United and West Brom are all tracking the attacker.

Furthermore, they claim that QPR, Preston and Cardiff are interested in Campbell, who has represented England at youth level in the past.

Such interest in the player isn’t too much of a surprise, as he will no doubt be seen as a bargain given he can be brought in on a free transfer.

Tyrese Campbell could be a shrewd signing for any Championship club

It did feel like it was the right time for Campbell to leave Stoke, as there have been several managerial changes over the years, which didn't allow him to get a clear run in a settled side.

As well as that, injuries haven’t helped at all, and he has had some lengthy lay-offs in the past which have impacted the progress he has been able to make.

Having said that, there’s no doubt that he is a very talented individual, and he does have the ability to make the difference in the Championship, and the same would apply if he moved north of the border to Rangers.

Campbell can fulfil various roles in the final third, and his pace and finishing ability means he is a constant threat, even if he does have areas of his game that can be improved.

Tyrese Campbell will have a big decision to make on his future

As a free agent, the forward is in the somewhat unusual position where he will have total say on his next move, as he doesn’t need to rely on clubs to agree a fee.

Given his career hasn’t fully kicked on as he would’ve hoped, partly due to injury, you would imagine that he will be prioritising a club that will give him the game time that he needs moving forward.

Of the clubs mentioned, the likes of Albion and the Blades may stand out as they arguably offer the most realistic chance of winning promotion, whilst Rangers are the only club that will be playing in Europe next season, which is going to be a big pull, particularly if they qualify for the Champions League.

So, there are many factors to consider for Campbell, and he will no doubt weigh up all of his options before he makes what is going to be a huge call in his career.

The next club he joins is likely to have the player as he approaches his peak years, and he will be looking to show what he can do on a consistent basis.