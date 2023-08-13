Highlights Jake Cooper would be a strong signing for Rangers as he has proven himself as a capable central defender in the Championship and is in his peak years.

Cooper's fitness and availability make him an impressive player, having featured in every single one of Millwall's Championship matches last season.

Millwall should be unwilling to sell Cooper this summer, as his departure would harm their chances of competing for a top six spot and it would be difficult to replace him.

With that said, one of the latest rumours in the EFL revolves around Millwall defender Jake Cooper, who has been linked with Scottish giants Rangers.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Rangers have held a long-term interest in the central defender, with their interest intensifying in recent days.

Their report claims that contact has been made over a potential deal, with Rangers boss Michael Beale seeing Cooper as a perfect addition to his defensive options.

Interestingly, Cooper has just one-year remaining on his current Millwall contract, meaning he is set to be available on a free transfer next summer.

Rangers are perhaps eyeing a cut-price deal as a result.

Would Jake Cooper be a good signing for Rangers?

With all of the above in mind, it begs the question, would Jake Cooper be a good signing for Rangers?

Below, some of our FLW writers have discussed that question, and whether or not Millwall should be willing to do a deal this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

If Rangers were able to pull this off, it would be a strong signing indeed.

Jake Cooper has proven himself a very capable central defender in the Championship in recent seasons, and at 28-years-old, is arguably in his peak years.

Another fantastic thing about Cooper is his fitness and availability.

Despite the Championship throwing up a gruelling campaign, the central defender is always fit, which is impressive for a player that isn't afraid of a physical battle.

Last season, for example, he featured in every single one of Millwall's Championship matches, and the past six seasons, the fewest Championship games he played was 38.

As good of a signing as this would be for Rangers, though, I'd refuse to sell if I was Millwall.

Cooper leaving would harm their chances of competing for a top six spot this season and even though they could lose him for free next summer, they should be willing to take that risk.

Chris Gallagher

Millwall really can't afford to lose Cooper this summer.

The contract situation is a concern, but the reality is that Rangers don't spend massive amounts on players, so they're only likely to offer a few million. Is that really worth it for Millwall? I don't think so.

In my opinion, if Cooper leaves the Lions then they won't make the top six. The defensive solidity is key to Millwall's success, and he is central to that. So, they should keep him at The Den, and the 28-year-old will be hugely influential as they look to push for the play-offs.

Of course, if a truly ridiculous offer does arrive, they may cash in, but Millwall need to make sure it's only for silly money, as it will be very hard to replace Cooper.