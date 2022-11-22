Rangers set to take action today with advantage of QPR boss Mick Beale outlined

A Rangers delegation led by director of football Ross Wilson will head to London today to begin talks with candidates to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst and QPR boss Mick Beale is top of their list, Football Insider has reported.

Beale served as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Ibrox for three years, including an SPFL title triumph in 2020/21, and has turned heads since stepping into a permanent role in the Championship.

The 42-year-old has been linked with a move back to Ibrox for weeks now but they sacked van Bronckhorst yesterday and are set for action today in pursuit of a replacement.

Football Insider has reported that a Rangers delegation will head to London today and begin talks with prospective candidates – with Beale top of their assembled list of targets.

The delegation will be led by Wilson, who has a close relationship with the R’s boss from his previous spell north of the border.

While Beale is said to be the frontrunner, it is understood that the SPFL side will talk to other candidates as well.

Reports elsewhere have indicated it could cost £1.5 million in compensation to prize him away from Loftus Road.



It seems Rangers are set to ramp up their search for a new manager and take action today by heading down to London to speak to candidates.

Beale has been touted as their top target to replace van Bronkhorst for some time now and has made it clear in the past that he wants to return to Ibrox at some point.

While he turned down the advances of Premier League side Wolves, his links to Rangers may make this offer too hard to resist while his relationship with Wilson is certainly a bonus if he wants the job.

The good news for the Championship side is that the World Cup break means they have time to find a replacement before the second tier gets back underway on the 10th of December.